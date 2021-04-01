Short Interest in GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) Declines By 23.3%

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on GigCapital3 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital3 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GigCapital3 during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GigCapital3 by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GigCapital3 in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

GIK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 869,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,506. GigCapital3 has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24.

About GigCapital3

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

