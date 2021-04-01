Short Interest in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Increases By 38.1%

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

GPN traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.11. 30,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.40. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $124.55 and a 1-year high of $216.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,594.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Global Payments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

