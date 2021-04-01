Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Grows By 38.8%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 47,591 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 216,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 12,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,697. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70.

