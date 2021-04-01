Short Interest in goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Declines By 17.1%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,284.5 days.

OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $94.62 on Thursday. goeasy has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55.

EHMEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of goeasy from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

