Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Declines By 19.8%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,500 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 2,357,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIF remained flat at $$7.38 during trading on Thursday. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Separately, HSBC cut Hengan International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

