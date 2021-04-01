Short Interest in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Rises By 46.7%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James raised shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $454.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -250.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.79. HubSpot has a one year low of $110.57 and a one year high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,289 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

