Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Rises By 40.0%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IVFH remained flat at $$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday. 82,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,850. Innovative Food has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.
