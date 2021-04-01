Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Grows By 47.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IBTB stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.