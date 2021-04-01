Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rises By 45.2%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

In other news, CEO Corey N. Fishman sold 85,445 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $147,819.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,453 shares in the company, valued at $704,893.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock worth $26,163,749. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRM stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $248.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

