Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Expands By 38.9%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,886,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 4,955,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,215.0 days.

Shares of Japan Post stock remained flat at $$8.50 during trading on Thursday. Japan Post has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

