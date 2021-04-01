Short Interest in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Declines By 17.9%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRUS. Craig Hallum raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

KRUS stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $264.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.30. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 145,571 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 168,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 82,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 61,908 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.