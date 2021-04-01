Short Interest in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Grows By 45.3%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the February 28th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.58, a current ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lantern Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.