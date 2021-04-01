Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Drops By 17.6%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.
LX opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.
About LexinFintech
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
