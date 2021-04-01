Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Drops By 17.6%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

LX opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

