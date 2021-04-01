Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Drops By 21.6%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,400 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 28th total of 579,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 866,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,537,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,541. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.