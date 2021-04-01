Short Interest in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rises By 38.0%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,200 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 721,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 445,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,638,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,650 shares of company stock valued at $956,000 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 1,126.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 568,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,104,000 after buying an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,441,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 264,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRCY traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $71.50. 15,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,014. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

