Short Interest in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Declines By 21.0%

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,400 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 576,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $26,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $51,433 over the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACK. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 751,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACK traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.43. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

