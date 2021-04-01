Short Interest in Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Decreases By 20.3%

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMSMY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.92. 2,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides and nickel-lithium materials; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

