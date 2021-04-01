Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Declines By 22.6%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MRAAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

MRAAY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 162,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,053. Murata Manufacturing has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

