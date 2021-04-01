Short Interest in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Declines By 22.3%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Also, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAVB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,060. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

