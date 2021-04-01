Short Interest in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Drops By 17.8%

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:JDD opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $345,000.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.