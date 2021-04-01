Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Drops By 22.3%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period.

Shares of NXQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.10. 594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.96. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

