Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Grows By 37.5%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE NXP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 16,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,321. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.