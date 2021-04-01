Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Rises By 38.5%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter worth $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 29.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 58,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 103.8% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 149,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 76,130 shares in the last quarter.

BXMX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.57. 3,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,709. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

