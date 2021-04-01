Short Interest in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Rises By 47.7%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,400 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the February 28th total of 591,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.44. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a negative net margin of 586.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OpGen will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

