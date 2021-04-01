Short Interest in Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Drops By 23.6%

Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 456,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of MTTCF stock remained flat at $$0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,645. Ophectra Real Estate and Investments has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $10.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39.

Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Company Profile

As of January 26, 2020, Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd was acquired by MeaTech Ltd. in a reverse merger transaction. Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D printing technology for edible meat tissue using cellular agriculture. It develops technologies, processes, and machines for cultivating, producing, and printing cultured meat.

