Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Rises By 40.3%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the February 28th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,041,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,594. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

