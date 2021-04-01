Short Interest in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Decreases By 19.7%

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $179,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 4,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,521,000 after acquiring an additional 851,241 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,161,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 84,348 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.42. 1,229,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

