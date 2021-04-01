Short Interest in Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Increases By 37.8%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,041,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PQEFF remained flat at $$0.05 on Thursday. 167,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,863. Petroteq Energy has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Petroteq Energy
