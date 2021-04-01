Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Increases By 38.9%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 171,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,136. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 35,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

