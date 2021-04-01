Short Interest in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Declines By 19.2%

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $65,900.00. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pro-Dex by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDEX stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $27.09. 20,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,035. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $104.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

