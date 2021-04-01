Short Interest in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Decreases By 20.6%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NEW stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 654,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. Puxin has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $379.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEW. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Puxin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Puxin by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

