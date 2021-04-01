Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Increases By 39.3%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

RELL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,591. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 million, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.65. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 59,257 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

