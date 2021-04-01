Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Decreases By 20.9%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SAFRF traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.42. 2,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042. Safran has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $152.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.81.

Get Safran alerts:

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.