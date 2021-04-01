Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Decreases By 20.9%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SAFRF traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.42. 2,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042. Safran has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $152.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.81.
About Safran
