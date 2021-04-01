Short Interest in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Declines By 22.6%

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,300 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 658,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE SWM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.24. 6,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

