Short Interest in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expands By 39.7%

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 927,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SCI traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 70,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,425. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $54.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.