Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Rises By 44.7%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Solitario Zinc has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.