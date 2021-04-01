Short Interest in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Rises By 44.7%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Solitario Zinc has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.
Solitario Zinc Company Profile
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.
