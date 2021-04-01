Short Interest in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Increases By 42.2%

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMTS opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12. Spartacus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMTS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,262,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

