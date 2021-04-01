Short Interest in Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Rises By 48.5%

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of TINLY opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. Teijin has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

Get Teijin alerts:

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers para-aramid and meta-aramid fibers for friction materials, tire and rubber reinforcements, optical fiber reinforcements, ballistics protection, protective clothing, firefighting uniforms, and heat-resistant filters.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.