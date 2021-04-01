Short Interest in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Increases By 37.6%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 28th total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 40,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 890,106 shares of company stock valued at $13,150,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFFP stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $314.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.47.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFFP shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

