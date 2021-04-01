Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Declines By 19.4%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 9,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,808. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $21.63.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.