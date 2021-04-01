Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Declines By 19.4%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 9,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,808. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 37,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 138,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 49,202 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

