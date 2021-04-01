Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Declines By 22.6%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TCNNF traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 390,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,331. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

TCNNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

