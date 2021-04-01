Short Interest in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Declines By 19.6%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 5,780,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,811,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,768,000 after buying an additional 300,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 260,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.02. 644,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a market cap of $967.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

