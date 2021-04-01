ShowHand (HAND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. ShowHand has a market cap of $230,695.63 and $2,366.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 110.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.00640012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025873 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars.

