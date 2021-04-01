SI6 Metals Limited (ASX:SI6) Insider Purchases A$13,500.00 in Stock

SI6 Metals Limited (ASX:SI6) insider Patrick Holywell acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,500.00 ($9,642.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 20.99.

SI6 Metals Company Profile

SI6 Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and Botswana. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, PGE, and silver minerals, as well as lithium and tantalum. It holds interests in Botswanan Project comprises seven exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,500km2; and has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Monument Gold Project.

