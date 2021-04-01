SI6 Metals Limited (ASX:SI6) Insider Purchases A$13,500.00 in Stock

SI6 Metals Limited (ASX:SI6) insider Patrick Holywell acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,500.00 ($9,642.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 20.99.
SI6 Metals Company Profile
