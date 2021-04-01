Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.50.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SIEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

