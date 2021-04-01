Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $330.23

Shares of Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.23 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 407.09 ($5.32). Signature Aviation shares last traded at GBX 404.30 ($5.28), with a volume of 2,177,397 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 401.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 330.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.92.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

