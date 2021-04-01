Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PHPPY stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $25.78. 428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31. Signify has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

