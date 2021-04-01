Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Silgan worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Silgan by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLGN. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

SLGN opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

