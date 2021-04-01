Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Gap Up to $137.36

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $137.36, but opened at $145.11. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $145.99, with a volume of 184 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

