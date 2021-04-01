Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 670,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.48% of Simon Property Group worth $125,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,405,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,397,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $113.77 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

